Dudley & Shanley Inc. Lowers Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Dudley & Shanley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Franklin Electric makes up approximately 2.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Franklin Electric worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 168.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the first quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $983,829.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,003.13. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.1%

Franklin Electric stock opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $111.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.71%.The business had revenue of $587.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.950-4.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

