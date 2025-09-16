Dudley & Shanley Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Glj Research reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.11 to $19.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and twelve have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.48.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $126.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.