Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $25.78 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Rollins makes up about 4.0% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned 0.09% of Rollins worth $25,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 120,294 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Rollins Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE ROL opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The firm had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

