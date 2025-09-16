Dudley & Shanley Inc. Boosts Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 3.4% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $833,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,381 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 4,248.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after buying an additional 1,601,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Danaher by 44.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 290.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,550,000 after buying an additional 1,072,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $188.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.90. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

