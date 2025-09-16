Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) CAO Sells $236,562.93 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) CAO Gregory Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $236,562.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,531.79. The trade was a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.3%

DORM stock opened at $161.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.81. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.21 and a 52-week high of $166.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.68.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.30. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $540.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 594.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 961.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 127.6% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 30.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 42.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.