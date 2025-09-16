Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF $DFSB Shares Sold by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSB. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSB opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

