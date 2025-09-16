Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Bought by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

DFEM opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $32.20.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

