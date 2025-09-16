Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Acquired by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,361,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $57,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

