DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) & China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM) Critical Survey

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) and China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DHI Group and China CGame, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 1 2 1 3.00 China CGame 0 0 0 0 0.00

DHI Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.54%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than China CGame.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

69.3% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of DHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of China CGame shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DHI Group and China CGame’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -6.97% 9.02% 4.54% China CGame N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and China CGame”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $141.93 million 1.00 $250,000.00 ($0.21) -14.05 China CGame N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than China CGame.

Summary

DHI Group beats China CGame on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and various other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career community, which matches security-cleared professionals with employers in a secure and private environment to fill the jobs that safeguard its nation. It serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; staffing and consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies, as well as direct hiring companies. The company offers its products and services primarily through its direct sales force and agency partner channel. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About China CGame

China CGame, Inc. develops Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) in China. It focuses on self-developed MMORPGs game titles that are based on China’s iconic characters and nostalgic epochs. The company owns two self-developed game engines, Turbo and Apocalypse. It intends to sell prepaid game cards to a range of regional distributors in China; and directly sell game points to players through its online sales platform. The company was formerly known as China Architectural Engineering, Inc. and changed its name to China CGame, Inc. in March 2011. China CGame, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changzhou, China.

