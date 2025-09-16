Desjardins Downgrades Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) to Strong Sell

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts in 2025 — With More to Come
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.