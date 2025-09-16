Denison Mine (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 96533610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Denison Mine to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mine by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 23,895,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,064,000 after buying an additional 6,371,531 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mine by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,755,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 2,881,618 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mine by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,987,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after buying an additional 352,195 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mine by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,945,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 2,338,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mine by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,710,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 587,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

