Deere & Company $DE Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.0% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $469.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.32. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.87.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

