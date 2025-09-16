David Gibbs Sells 7,176 Shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:YUM opened at $149.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.87. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YUM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.