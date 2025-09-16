Czech National Bank Has $23.85 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $23,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TT opened at $403.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.89 and its 200-day moving average is $400.53. The firm has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $458.60.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

