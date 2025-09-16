Czech National Bank Has $217.56 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,892 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,296 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.7% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $217,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 42,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.1% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $410.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 237.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $51,999,662 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.