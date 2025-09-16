Czech National Bank Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Czech National Bank raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $89,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,360,494,000 after buying an additional 720,447 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after buying an additional 891,326 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $422.88 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

