Czech National Bank Acquires 23,342 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.5% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $69,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,706,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.