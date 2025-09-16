CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Purchased by Westmount Partners LLC

Westmount Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $38,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $475.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.23 and a beta of 1.03. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $266.64 and a 52-week high of $480.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 target price (down from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

