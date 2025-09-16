Critical Survey: TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TrueBlue and Randstad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueBlue -2.21% -5.74% -2.62% Randstad 0.37% 8.81% 3.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of TrueBlue shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Randstad shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of TrueBlue shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

TrueBlue has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randstad has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TrueBlue and Randstad”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueBlue $1.57 billion 0.12 -$125.75 million ($1.15) -5.37 Randstad $26.11 billion 0.30 $133.10 million $0.24 90.00

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than TrueBlue. TrueBlue is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TrueBlue and Randstad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueBlue 0 0 1 0 3.00 Randstad 1 2 0 2 2.60

TrueBlue presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.66%. Given TrueBlue’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TrueBlue is more favorable than Randstad.

Summary

Randstad beats TrueBlue on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries. The PeopleManagement segment offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing, and commercial driver services, which includes on-site management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution facilities; and recruitment and management of contingent and dedicated commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries under the Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The company PeopleScout segment provides recruitment process outsourcing, talent advisory services, and managed service provider solutions including sourcing, screening, hiring, and onboarding services; operates Affinix, a technology platform for sourcing, screening, and delivering a permanent workforce to its clients; talent advisory services, such as employer branding, recruitment marketing, talent insights, diversity, equity and inclusion consulting, candidate assessment, and talent acquisition strategy consulting services; and contingent labor programs including vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. TrueBlue, Inc. was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

