Critical Review: Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) vs. Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE)

Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE) and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceres Ventures and Aveanna Healthcare”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aveanna Healthcare $2.02 billion 0.87 -$10.93 million $0.08 104.88

Analyst Recommendations

Ceres Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aveanna Healthcare.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ceres Ventures and Aveanna Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceres Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aveanna Healthcare 0 2 3 0 2.60

Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.61%. Given Ceres Ventures’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ceres Ventures is more favorable than Aveanna Healthcare.

Risk & Volatility

Ceres Ventures has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aveanna Healthcare has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ceres Ventures and Aveanna Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A Aveanna Healthcare 0.85% -54.56% 3.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ceres Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aveanna Healthcare beats Ceres Ventures on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceres Ventures

Ceres Ventures, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of clean technologies for the remediation of polluted water, soil, and air. Its technologies include BluFlow Nanoparticles, a proprietary system for formulating, producing, and deploying customizable absorbent nanoparticles to specific functionality for contaminant/chemical removal and extraction of valuable elements and compounds from water based solutions; BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology, an automated process to recover water from waste or impure streams; and BluFlow Treatment System a water and wastewater treatment solution, which incorporates the BluFlow Nanoparticles and the BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology to remove target elements, compounds, and pollutants, as well as purify water that may be suitable for reuse. Ceres Ventures, Inc.'s products are used in water and wastewater treatment and purification, contaminated groundwater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and valuable elements and compounds extraction applications. The company was formerly known as PhytoMedical Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Ceres Ventures, Inc. in November 2011. Ceres Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children and adults; nursing services in school settings in which its caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; and employer of record support and personal care services, as well as in-clinic and home-based therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers enteral nutrition supplies and other products, including formulas, supplies, and pumps to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

