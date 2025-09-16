Critical Review: Air Lease (NYSE:AL) & Wabtec (NYSE:WAB)

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) and Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Air Lease pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wabtec pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Air Lease pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wabtec pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Air Lease has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Wabtec has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Air Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Air Lease and Wabtec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Lease 1 3 4 0 2.38 Wabtec 0 2 5 0 2.71

Risk and Volatility

Air Lease presently has a consensus price target of $60.29, indicating a potential downside of 5.15%. Wabtec has a consensus price target of $222.57, indicating a potential upside of 18.19%. Given Wabtec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wabtec is more favorable than Air Lease.

Air Lease has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wabtec has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Air Lease and Wabtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Lease 34.04% 7.99% 1.92% Wabtec 10.92% 13.65% 7.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air Lease and Wabtec”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Lease $2.73 billion 2.60 $427.70 million $8.24 7.71 Wabtec $10.39 billion 3.10 $1.06 billion $6.70 28.11

Wabtec has higher revenue and earnings than Air Lease. Air Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wabtec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Air Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Wabtec shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Air Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Wabtec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wabtec beats Air Lease on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of 463 aircraft, including 345 narrowbody aircraft and 118 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Wabtec

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products. The company also offers positive train control equipment; pneumatic braking products; railway electronics; signal design and engineering services; distributed locomotive power, train cruise controls, and train remote controls; industrial/mobile Internet of Things hardware and software, edge-to-cloud, on and off-board analytics and rules, and asset performance management solutions; rail and shipper transportation management, and port visibility and optimization solutions; and network optimization solutions. In addition, it provides freight car trucks, braking equipment, and related components; air compressors and dryers; heat transfer components and systems; track and switch products; new commuter and switcher locomotives; and turbochargers. Further, the company offers freight locomotive overhauls, modernizations, and refurbishment services; locomotive and car maintenance; transit locomotive and car overhaul; unit exchange of locomotive components; and maintenance of way equipment and services. Additionally, it provides railway and freight braking equipment and related components; friction products, such as brake shoes, discs, and pads; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; access and platform screen doors; pantographs; auxiliary power converter and battery chargers; passenger information systems and closed-circuit television; signaling and railway electric relays; and doors, window assemblies, accessibility lifts, ramps, and electric charging solutions for buses. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.