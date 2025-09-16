Critical Contrast: Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Risk & Volatility

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlloVir has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -182.88% -62.76% AlloVir N/A -71.03% -61.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of AlloVir shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.91 million 0.00 -$33.20 million ($0.61) N/A AlloVir N/A N/A -$190.42 million ($20.23) -0.19

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and AlloVir”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Genocea Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. AlloVir is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats AlloVir on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts.

About AlloVir

(Get Free Report)

AlloVir, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of off-the-shelf VST therapies to prevent and treat severe viral-associated diseases. It develops novel cell therapies with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening virus-associated diseases in patients with severely weakened immune systems. The firm’s technology platforms deliver commercially scalable solutions by leveraging off-the-shelf, allogeneic, multi-virus specific T-cells targeting devastating viral pathogens for immunocompromised patients under viral attack. The company was founded by Malcolm K. Brenner, Juan F. Vera, Helen E. Heslop, Cliona M. Rooney, John R. Wilson, and Ann M. Leen in August 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.