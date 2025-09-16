Critical Analysis: Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) and Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) and Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Gas & Electric and Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Gas & Electric 1 5 6 0 2.42 Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale 1 1 0 0 1.50

Pacific Gas & Electric currently has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.34%. Given Pacific Gas & Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pacific Gas & Electric is more favorable than Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

78.6% of Pacific Gas & Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Pacific Gas & Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pacific Gas & Electric has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Gas & Electric and Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Gas & Electric 9.95% 10.13% 2.17% Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Gas & Electric and Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Gas & Electric $24.42 billion 1.69 $2.51 billion $1.09 14.11 Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pacific Gas & Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale.

Dividends

Pacific Gas & Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Pacific Gas & Electric pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Gas & Electric has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Pacific Gas & Electric beats Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

About Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems. It also supplies transformers and cables; provides energy and connectivity services; and installs and operates interconnecting lines. In addition, the company designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids; industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries; special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; produces and sells marine and terrestrial cables; develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects. Terna S.p.A. was founded in 1962 and is based in Rome, Italy.

