CRISM Therapeutics (LON:CRTX) Issues Earnings Results

CRISM Therapeutics (LON:CRTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

CRISM Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2%

CRISM Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 9.63 on Tuesday. CRISM Therapeutics has a 52-week low of GBX 5.64 and a 52-week high of GBX 29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.38.

Get CRISM Therapeutics alerts:

CRISM Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISM Therapeutics Corporation is clinical stage company, having developed an innovative drug delivery technology to improve the clinical performance of cancer treatments for solid tumours through the local delivery of chemotherapy drugs.

ChemoSeed, CRISM’s lead product, can be implanted directly into the tumour or the resection margin following the removal of a tumour.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISM Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISM Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.