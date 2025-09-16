CRISM Therapeutics (LON:CRTX) Issues Earnings Results

CRISM Therapeutics (LON:CRTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
CRISM Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2%
CRISM Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 9.63 on Tuesday. CRISM Therapeutics has a 52-week low of GBX 5.64 and a 52-week high of GBX 29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.38.
CRISM Therapeutics Company Profile
ChemoSeed, CRISM’s lead product, can be implanted directly into the tumour or the resection margin following the removal of a tumour.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CRISM Therapeutics
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts in 2025 — With More to Come
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
Receive News & Ratings for CRISM Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISM Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.