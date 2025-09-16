Cornelis Wesdorp Sells 500 Shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 500 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $36,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,594.35. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cornelis Wesdorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 9th, Cornelis Wesdorp sold 500 shares of RadNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $35,995.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,500 shares of RadNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $100,470.00.

RadNet Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -374.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $498.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDNT. Morgan Stanley upgraded RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of RadNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Institutional Trading of RadNet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth $58,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading

