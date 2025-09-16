CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CRWV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.43.

CoreWeave Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $120.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. CoreWeave has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 375,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $34,391,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 915,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $91,675,507.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 397,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,835,363.55. This represents a 69.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,831,764 shares of company stock valued at $981,444,059 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvidia Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,701,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares during the period. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,809,000 after acquiring an additional 420,915 shares in the last quarter. Lmdagg L.L.C. bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,030,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,824,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

