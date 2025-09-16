Contrasting Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and Warner Music Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A Warner Music Group 4.59% 39.95% 3.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and Warner Music Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Television Network $492.05 million 0.29 -$8.55 million N/A N/A Warner Music Group $6.43 billion 2.72 $435.00 million $0.57 58.81

Warner Music Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Television Network.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hong Kong Television Network and Warner Music Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 0.00 Warner Music Group 0 10 8 1 2.53

Warner Music Group has a consensus target price of $34.65, suggesting a potential upside of 3.36%. Given Warner Music Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Hong Kong Television Network.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. 72.2% of Warner Music Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Music Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Hong Kong Television Network on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation. It also invests in properties; and offers software design, multimedia production and distribution, logistic and delivery, automated retail store, retail technology solution, and warehouse management and fulfilment services. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Television Network Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited in July 2021. Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered In Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as retail outlets, online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 150,000 songwriters and composers; and various genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, electronic, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

