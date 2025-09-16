Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) to Issue $1.00 Dividend

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.
Constellation Software Price Performance
CNSWF opened at $3,124.18 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $2,866.28 and a twelve month high of $3,998.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,387.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,432.22.
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $24.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.71 by $5.60. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 53.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 77.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Software
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts in 2025 — With More to Come
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.