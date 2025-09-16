Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) to Issue $1.00 Dividend

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.

Constellation Software Price Performance

CNSWF opened at $3,124.18 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $2,866.28 and a twelve month high of $3,998.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,387.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,432.22.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $24.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.71 by $5.60. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 53.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 77.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNSWF. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Software

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.