Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 2.5% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 175.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 83,924 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 83,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 41,894 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,048.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 441,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 123,984 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 4.9%

INDA stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

