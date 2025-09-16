Connective Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises about 4.3% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 177,069 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of EWZ opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

