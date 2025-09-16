Comparing Giftify (GIFT) and Its Competitors

Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Giftify to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Giftify and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giftify 0 0 1 0 3.00 Giftify Competitors 557 1617 3086 56 2.50

Giftify presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 17.06%. Given Giftify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Giftify is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giftify $88.93 million -$18.83 million -2.20 Giftify Competitors $3.98 billion $330.25 million -0.06

This table compares Giftify and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Giftify’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Giftify. Giftify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Giftify and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giftify -15.13% -63.88% -39.60% Giftify Competitors -93.40% -50.87% -4.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Giftify shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Giftify has a beta of -1.43, suggesting that its share price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giftify’s rivals have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Giftify rivals beat Giftify on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Giftify

RDE, Inc. owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

