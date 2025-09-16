CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 190.3% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in CocaCola by 6.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 946,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 57,595 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 10.6% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.5% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.