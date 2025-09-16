Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,401 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF comprises 2.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

CALF opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

