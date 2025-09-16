Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 338.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

Ck Hutchison Stock Up 0.3%

Ck Hutchison stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ck Hutchison has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.79.

Ck Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

