Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 338.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.
Ck Hutchison Stock Up 0.3%
Ck Hutchison stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ck Hutchison has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.79.
Ck Hutchison Company Profile
