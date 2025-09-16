City Chic Collective (ASX:CCX) Insider Neil Thompson Acquires 250,000 Shares

City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX – Get Free Report) insider Neil Thompson bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of A$23,750.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.20.

City Chic Collective Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of plus-size women’s apparel, footwear, and accessories in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers its products under the City Chic brand. It also operates a network of retail stores. The company sells its products through online websites and marketplaces; and wholesale stores.

