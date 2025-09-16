Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $650.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $605.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.13.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of ULTA opened at $526.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $510.07 and a 200-day moving average of $439.47. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.