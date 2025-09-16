CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. Scotiabank increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

