Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Stock Position Reduced by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Carpenter Technology makes up about 5.6% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 403,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,039,000 after buying an additional 79,301 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

Insider Activity

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $843,762.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,240,400. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total transaction of $1,391,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,243.28. This trade represents a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,124 shares of company stock worth $6,890,250. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE CRS opened at $241.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.30. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $290.84. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.