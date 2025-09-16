Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 2.5% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $63,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 107,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $16,037,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,901 shares in the company, valued at $35,125,658.90. The trade was a 31.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,728.32. This represents a 47.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.2%

Cardinal Health stock opened at $150.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.54 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

