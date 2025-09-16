Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.85 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 65.60 ($0.89). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 64.40 ($0.88), with a volume of 339,091 shares traded.

Carclo Stock Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.85. The company has a market capitalization of £47.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,366.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get Carclo alerts:

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported GBX 4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carclo had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.