Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW) Short Interest Up 86.0% in August

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,300 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Captivision Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAPTW opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Captivision has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Captivision Inc is a manufacturing company in the Electrical Equipment industry.

