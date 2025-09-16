Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 471.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 30.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.6% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.29.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $414.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.39. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $415.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,632,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,710. This trade represents a 17.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

