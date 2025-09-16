Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.