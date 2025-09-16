Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $588,000 Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 407.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after buying an additional 12,825,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1,364.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,312,000 after buying an additional 3,065,035 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after buying an additional 1,406,653 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 572.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,733,000 after buying an additional 1,042,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.Target’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

