Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.25 and last traded at C$44.75, with a volume of 8902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.00.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian General Investments from C$185.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.
In other Canadian General Investments news, Director Clive William Robinson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,960.00. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A closed-end equity fund focused on medium to long-term capital appreciation and dividends in Canadian corporations. The Manager utilizes a bottom-up investment strategy in an effort to achieve the Corporations investment objectives. With this type of investment strategy, the Manager first seeks individual companies with attractive investment potential, then proceeds to consider the larger industry, economic and global trends affecting those companies.
