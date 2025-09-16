Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Issue $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 271.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

CPT opened at $108.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.24. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

