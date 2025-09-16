Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by FF Advisors LLC

FF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. FF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $364.09 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.65. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 850,112 shares valued at $234,654,209. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

