Bowman & Co S.C. Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.35.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $628.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $610.59 and a 200 day moving average of $471.14. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.24 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a PE ratio of 151.35, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

