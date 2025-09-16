Bowman & Co S.C. Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $31,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova
In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova
GE Vernova Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $628.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $610.59 and a 200 day moving average of $471.14. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.24 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a PE ratio of 151.35, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.87.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.