Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 4,512 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3,522.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

DexCom Stock Down 0.8%

DXCM opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $130,459.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 106,689 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,254.11. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,555,449.58. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,315 shares of company stock valued at $689,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

