Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,400 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BONXF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

